Ellen DeGeneres will be using music and dance to remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss over Christmas.

The DJ - who served as a producer on Ellen's self-titled chat show from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022 - took his own life earlier this month at the age of 40 and now the 64-year-old comedienne has revealed that while she will "never make sense" of the tragedy, she wants to use humour to honour her late friend.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it and we'll never make sense of it. I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing. He loved music. He loved games."

The 'Finding Nemo' star went on to urge her 129 million followers to "love each other" and "check in" on others over the festive period as she reminded fans that Stephen - who is survived by his wife Allison Holker, 34, and their children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zadia - was a man of "pure light."

She added: "Hug each other and love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in on people. I know it's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everybody in the comment section said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him, you saw that. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."