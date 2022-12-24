Heather Rae El Moussa has been put on bed rest after suffering "unbearable" pain.

The 35-year-old reality star is currently expecting her first child with husband Tarek, 41, and revealed that even though everything is "good" with the baby, she is not doing too well herself.

She wrote on Instagram: "I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby. I'm not doing very good. The sciatic pain is just unbearable. Worse than before. So [my doctor] wants me resting, laying down, which is hard for me as you guys know. But obviously the most important thing is feeling better and taking care of the baby. I'm getting close to the finish line but there's still time so I have to do what's best. I'm hoping this goes away soon but I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy."

The 'Selling Sunset' is due to give birth in early 2023 and is expecting a baby boy with Tarek - who already has Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven with ex-wife and 'Flip or Flop' co-host Christina Haack - and recently explained that she would rather receive books instead of cards for the little one when he arrives so she can start a library for him.

She said: "Cards could be thrown away so easily. I wanted to start a library collection for the baby and have our closest friends and family members each write something special to our son. So that later in life we can read his book and tell him it came from an auntie or uncle. I just felt like that was such a special way to start his library."