Sony’s PlayStation VR2 looks set to be the focus of the firm's CES press conference.

The annual showcase will take place on January 4 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET/ January 5 at 1am GMT, and the main promo image for the event is the VR hardware.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil Village’s VR mode is coming to the PlayStation VR 2 when Sony’s new VR hardware launches in February.

Capcom announced that it will be available as a free DLC for all PlayStation 5 owners of the 'Resident Evil Village' or 'Resident Evil Village Gold Edition' on February 22.

Producer Kanda Tsuyoshi revealed in a blog post: "The entirety of Village’s main story will be available to play on PlayStation VR2 in Resident Evil Village VR Mode, allowing you to experience all the events Ethan Winters faces with the greatest level of immersion as he sets out to rescue his kidnapped daughter."

Players will use the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers for multiple combat movements, such as holding two weapons independently, loading a clip into your handgun to reload, and wielding your knife.

Tsuyoshi describing it as a "truly captivating experience".