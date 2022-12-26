A purpose-built production studio in Queensland takes inspiration from “the home of film”, Los Angeles.

Standard Studios in Brisbane hope to set a new standard for high-end photography, filmmaking and content creation facilities in Australia, with a dedicated manager on hand to provide for all clients’ needs and to ensure things run as smoothly as possible.

Manager Isabella Jelander told Australia’s ProPhoto magazine: “We looked to LA for inspiration given it’s the home of film and production and birthed Standard – a state-of-the-art studio space housed inside a beautifully restored old building.

“While in LA touring studios, we learned that location, architecture and customer service are key, and we noted that there was nothing like this on offer in Queensland.”

The “hotel concierge”-style service has already proven to be a hit with visitors.

Isabella added: “Standard is receiving great feedback on all fronts, in particular having myself as the dedicated studio manager, offering ‘hotel concierge’-style service to our clients.

“We are not simply hiring out space – we are providing a first class experience to give our clients the very best chance to succeed, which we feel was missing from the market big time.”