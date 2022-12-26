Researchers are backing the use of sound therapy to beat bad dreams.

Those suffering from recurrent nightmares are typically prescribed ‘image reversal therapy’ – a form of treatment where patients mentally rehearse a more positive scenario than appears in their regular nocturnal visions in the hope it will have an impact when they are sleeping – but it doesn’t always help, so sleep scientists at the University of Geneva have tried a new approach.

They took a group of 36 patients undergoing image rehearsal therapy and asked half to listen to a soothing sound while preparing for their positive dream scenarios, and had them sleep in a headband playing the same noise as they slept, and were very happy with the results.

Lead researcher Lampros Perogamvros told BBC Science Focus magazine: “We were positively surprised by how well the participants respected and tolerated the study procedures, for example, performing image rehearsal therapy every night and wearing the sleep headband during the night.

“We observed a fast decrease of nightmares, together with dreams becoming emotionally more positive.

“For us, researchers and clinicians, these findings are very promising both for the study of emotional processing during sleep and for the development of new therapies.”

The researchers are planning to try the sound treatment on a larger scale to further establish its efficacy.