Mattias Tengblad hopes Corite can bring “community” back to music.

The executive is co-founder and CEO of the platform, which allows artists to crowdfund new releases, and he thinks it is an innovative way to get fans engaged and involved.

He said: “Spotify is a passive platform. It doesn’t allow artists to speak to their fans directly.

“To engage, you need Instagram where you have to create pictures, Twitter you have to say something bullish, TikTok it’s a video or a meme.

“You can never gather your fanbase in one place or get feedback.”

Fans can’t invest more than $10 at a time, and no single investor can have a portfolio of $1,000 as the priority is engagement over money-making.

Mattias explained to Wired magazine: “If you have 3,000 fans, who have all invested $10, actively working on your favour, that is huge.

“If Alan Walker wanted to, he could have let one rich guy fund the whole total but that would have served no purpose. What is that one guy going to do to promote it?”