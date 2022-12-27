Tory Lanez's fans have started a petition to overcome his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The 30-year-old rapper faces deportation from the United States and up to 22 years in prison after being convicted of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

However, his fans are unhappy with the verdict, calling it "a true miscarriage of justice" and have started a petition to overturn the conviction.

This comes after a jury found Lanez guilty on all three charges during a nine-day trial which ended on December 23.

The rapper - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - showed "no visible reaction" as the verdict was given and he will be sentenced on 27 January.

Lawyers working on behalf of Meghan welcomed the verdict.

Alex Spiro told People magazine: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

Following the verdict, Megan, 27, was praised by Los Angeles Country District Attorney George Gascón.

Referring to the star by her real name, Megan Pete, Gascón said in a statement: "I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.

"Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.

"I'd also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation, and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth. You spent countless hours away from your families during the holiday season preparing this case and finding justice for Ms. Pete. Your sacrifice is appreciated."

During the trial, Megan admitted she found it hard to give evidence.

She said: "I'm having a really difficult time sitting up here telling my story and having to sit across [from] people who have made up lies about me and having to [sit] across from Tory.

"I try to be strong. I don't like to look weak. I don't want to give them the power that they've taken from me for the last three years."