Actor Stephen Greif has died.

The death of the 78-year-old actor - who was best known for his roles in 'The Crown' and cult sci-fi drama 'Blake's 7' - was announced by his agents at Michelle Braidman Associates.

The company wrote on Twitter: "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif.

"His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.

"We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Greif had a long and distinguished career and played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill during season four of 'The Crown' in 2020.

He also had roles in soaps 'Coronation Street' and 'EastEnders', along with TV series 'The Sandbaggers', 'Waking The Dead', 'The Witcher' and 'Doctor Who'.

Reacting to his death, 'Bleak House' and '' actor Phil Davies wrote on Twitter: "Very sad, a very fine actor and a kind and sensitive man. We played a bit of golf together. RIP."

Actress Judy Jarvis added: "Devastated to hear that the brilliant actor, fascinating erudite man, Stephen Greif has died.

"I absolutely loved working with him way back in Citizen Smith, especially catching up with him several times since. Condolences sympathy to his family friends."

'Doctor Who' actor Barnaby Edwards said: "A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed.

"His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen."