Liam Gallagher and his fiancee Debbie Gwyther celebrated Christmas with a boozy bash in London.

The pair hired out the rooftop bar at private members club The Ned for their festive celebrations and they even ordered in extra alcohol to ensure the party was a hit.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Liam and Debbie invited their closest family and friends to celebrate with them, and the drinks flowed non-stop.

“The party planners called in extra supplies of booze as there was a concern they could run dry.

“Liam’s kids were with their mums so he and Debbie really let their hair down.

"They spent the whole day on the rooftop by the heated pool, where they drank and played music.

“Afterwards they had Christmas dinner there too, with all the trimmings."

Meanwhile, Liam previously vowed to keep drinking until he's 80.

The ex-Oasis hellraiser, who turned 50 in September, said he refuses to "punish" himself into being a "super-skinny dude" as he prefers lager to doing yoga and eating tofu.

In his Sky documentary titled 'Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours at Rockfield',he said: "I am not into yoga and I don't eat tofu. I drink lager and I like to have a good time. I don't punish myself into being some super-skinny dude.

"I am what I am. I am not a 50-year-old going round preaching. I will be like this when I am f***ing 80, hopefully.

"I dress the same as I did when I was 20.

"There are some aches and pains, but in my head I am on it."