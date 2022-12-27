Lewis Capaldi plans to spend the festive season eating “s****” and getting drunk.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker is relishing the chance to take some time off to stuff his face with calorific treats, washed down with his favourite tipple.

Asked his plans over Christmas, he bluntly said: “I’m gonna eat loads of s**** and get f****** steamin’. That’s the plans.”

The 26-year-old star will spend most of 2023 on tour and he’s “really excited” to see how fans react to the songs from his upcoming album, ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’.

He said in a recent interview: “The touring’s the best bit. That’s the whole reason I started making music, so that I could play live and you’re realising boyhood dreams.

“It’s instant gratification seeing people react. And I’m really excited because I’ll be playing new songs, ones that aren’t out, for the first time since 2018.

“I’ll be able to see the reaction from a crowd playing a brand-new song there and then. That’s gonna be pretty special.” “

However, he admitted he’s also nervous about playing to huge crowds around the world.

He added: “It’s amazing to think that we can play shows all over the world and fill arenas in Australia and America and Europe.

“So it is incredibly exciting on one hand, but then there’s ‘actually, I have to go and do this’. It’s a 50/50… no, I’d say it’s probably 75/25 me being excited versus me being nervous.”