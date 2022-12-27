Elon Musk claims that Twitter is no longer on the "fast lane to bankruptcy".

The tycoon purchased the social media giant for $44 billion in October and has endured a turbulent time since taking over but he believes that the firm is now on a more secure financial footing.

In a podcast appearance, Musk told All-In: "It has been quite a rollercoaster... It has its highs and lows, to say the least, but overall it seems to be going in a good direction.

"We've got the expenses reasonably under control, so the company's not on the fast lane to bankruptcy anymore."

The Tesla billionaire later stressed that there is still lots of work to do to secure the firm's future.

Musk tweeted: "Twitter isn't secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do."

The maverick businessman has made a number of controversial decisions since acquiring Twitter but has promised that he will make "fewer gaffes in future".

He told the podcast: "If you're going to swing the fences, you're going to strike out a bit more.

"But we're going to swing for the fences here at Twitter, and we're going to do it quickly.

"My error rate and sort of being the chief twit will be less over time but, in the beginning, we'll make a lot more mistakes because I'm new... hey, I just got here, man."

Musk added: "If you look at the actual amount of improvement that has happened at Twitter in terms of having costs that aren't insane and shipping product, that, on balance, is good, I think that's great - we're executing well and getting things done."