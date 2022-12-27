Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle the Cambridge Analytica scandal case.

The long-running data breach dispute had seen the Facebook owner accused of allowing third parties, including the British political consulting firm, to access the personal data of users on the social media site.

Lawyers say that the proposed sum is the largest in a US data privacy class action.

Meta did not admit wrongdoing but claims to have "revamped" its approach to privacy in the past three years.

The company said that settling the case was "in the best interest of our community and shareholders".

Meta's statement added: "We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront."

Tech author James Ball said it was "not a surprise" that Meta had to agree to a serious pay-out but added that the sum was "not that much" money for the social media behemoth.

He told the BBC: "It's less than a tenth of what it spends on its efforts to create 'the metaverse' last year alone.

"So Meta probably won't be too unhappy with this deal, but it does stand as a warning to social media companies that mistakes can prove very costly indeed."

The legal complaint was filed on behalf of a large group of Facebook users after their personal data on the site was released to third parties without their consent.

Lead lawyers for the plaintiffs, Derek Loeser and Lesley Weaver, said: "This historic settlement will provide meaningful relief to the class in this complex and novel privacy case."