Claire Richards' daughter decided she might want to be a singer after watching a Little Mix show.

The Steps singer joked she has spent years "dragging" 11-year-old Daisy to her own gigs, but only after watching the 'Love Me Like You' hitmakers live did the youngster admit she harbours some ambitions to follow in her mum's footsteps.

Claire - who also has 15-year-old son Charlie with her husband Reece Hill - said: "Daisy's been saying lately that she wants to be a singer, not because of me, though.

"We went to see Little Mix and at the end of that concert, she said, 'I think I might want to be a singer.'

"She's had years of me dragging her to Steps concerts and she's never once said she wanted to sing. This is the saddest thing."

Claire admits that while she isn't sure if Daisy will eventually go down the show business route, if her daughter does try to make it big as a singer then the 45-year-old star will protect her daughter as much as she can in the industry.

She added: "There's so much pressure on girls, especially, to look and be a certain way and their idea of beauty if really distorted because of social media.

"And I don't think anybody realises what the attention is going to do to you until you're experiencing it.

"Daisy's a good girl. I don't know if showbiz is what she'll end up doing, but I will most definitely be there to protect her. I'll be like the Kardashians' momager Kris Jenner."