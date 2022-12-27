Brooke Shields says her ‘Blue Lagoon’ film would never be made today.

The 57-year-old actress starred in the 1980 film alongside Christopher Atkins when they were aged 14 and 18 respectively.

They played cousins who were stranded on a deserted island, before falling in love and having a child.

Despite the film being making $58 million (£47 million) at the box office, Brooke said on her podcast ‘Now What?’: “Never again will a movie be made like that. It wouldn’t be allowed.”

Her former co-star Christopher, who was a guest on the podcast, agreed: “Animals were hurt in the movie. We were spearing fish and all kinds of crazy things. Children are naked running down a beach. Couldn’t do that now.”

Brooke added on the episode producers wanted them to get close for the sake of their chemistry in the film, adding: “I remember thinking, ‘Hey, let’s get to know each other first rather than trying to make us fall in love with each other and force the situation’. I did not react well to being forced into feeling anything.

“I wanted to sort of be left on my own – I hadn’t really kissed anybody, really, at that age.”

Brooke said about making the film in her 2014 autobiography ‘There Was A Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me’: “You sort of desensitise yourself to anything sexual.

“In ‘Blue Lagoon’, I’m using a glue gun, taping my hair, anything I can so my body doesn’t show I have boobs.

“And I didn’t realise I was doing it, because I was a kid.”