Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to mum on 24th anniversary of her death

Published
2022/12/27 13:00 (GMT)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his late mother on the 24th anniversary of her death.

The ‘Terminator’ actor, 75, shared a throwback holiday photograph on Monday (26.12.22) of Aurelia Schwarzenegger posing beside a Christmas tree.

He captioned the image: “I hope you all had a Merry Christmas! Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging on the tree!”

Aurelia died aged 76 in August of 1998 after she suffered a fatal heart attack while visiting her husband’s grave.

Arnold said at the time: “With the loss of my mother, my world has fallen apart.”

He also took to social media in July with a post to mark what would have been his mother’s 100th birthday by posting a series of images of Aurelia, alongside the message: “She was the best mother you can imagine and I’ll always love her. I can’t explain how much she meant to me, but she is the number one reason I won’t call myself self-made.

“She showed me unconditional love, the importance of keeping my house clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. A lot of patience. Make sure to tell your mothers how much they mean to you!”

The actor also posted about working out at Christmas for his fans, telling them: “You see it doesn’t really matter whether its Christmas Eve or not – that’s what it is today, but we’re still working out.

“And I just want to say Merry Christmas, happy holidays to all of you, and a happy and healthy new year.”

© BANG Media International

arnoldschwarzenegger aureliaschwarzenegger

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended