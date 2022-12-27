Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his late mother on the 24th anniversary of her death.

The ‘Terminator’ actor, 75, shared a throwback holiday photograph on Monday (26.12.22) of Aurelia Schwarzenegger posing beside a Christmas tree.

He captioned the image: “I hope you all had a Merry Christmas! Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging on the tree!”

Aurelia died aged 76 in August of 1998 after she suffered a fatal heart attack while visiting her husband’s grave.

Arnold said at the time: “With the loss of my mother, my world has fallen apart.”

He also took to social media in July with a post to mark what would have been his mother’s 100th birthday by posting a series of images of Aurelia, alongside the message: “She was the best mother you can imagine and I’ll always love her. I can’t explain how much she meant to me, but she is the number one reason I won’t call myself self-made.

“She showed me unconditional love, the importance of keeping my house clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. A lot of patience. Make sure to tell your mothers how much they mean to you!”

The actor also posted about working out at Christmas for his fans, telling them: “You see it doesn’t really matter whether its Christmas Eve or not – that’s what it is today, but we’re still working out.

“And I just want to say Merry Christmas, happy holidays to all of you, and a happy and healthy new year.”