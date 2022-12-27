Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green’s stage four cancer prognosis is said to be “good”.

Seattle radio DJ Marco Collin added his friend had a huge support network and was blessed to have an oncologist who was a Modest Mouse fan.

In a social media post on December 25, Marco said: “Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer.

The DJ insisted despite the cancer being advanced, Jeremiah’s “prognosis is good”, adding: “Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!

“Sending him nothing but love and healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!”

Jeremiah’s mum Carol Namatame released the news to fans on Christmas Day about Jeremiah’s health via a Facebook message.

She said: “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Carol added six photos of her 45-year-old musician son performing on stage and spending time with his family to her message.

Modest Mouse were on their latest tour from November 18 to December 17, to mark the 25th anniversary of their second album ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’.

Jeremiah co-founded the rock band with lead singer and guitarist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1992.

The group, due to launch a 2023 tour for their new album ‘The Golden Casket’, is yet to comment on Jeremiah’s health.