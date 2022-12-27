Gisele Bündchen spent her first Christmas without ex-husband Tom Brady in her native Brazil with their two children.

The model, 42, took her kids to her homeland to visit her parents and shared a series of photos of their break on Instagram on Tuesday. (27.12.22)

She said alongside the snaps in a message written in Portuguese: “Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love.

“Always so good to be back home.”

Gisele, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Tom, signed off the post with a heart emoji.

Her photos featured her enjoying horseback and bike riding as well as fishing and picnicking with her family.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom, 45, whose 13-year marriage to Gisele ended in October, said earlier in December he would have to adapt to a “new experience” of Christmas without his family.

He added: “I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with... I think that’s what life’s about.”

Tom, who also has son Jack, 15, with his actress ex Bridget Moynahan, 51, spent time with his kids on December 26 this year, saying he was looking forward “to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after” the big day on December 25.