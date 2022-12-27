Princess Eugenie says it was an “honour” to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s life at the Princess of Wales’ carol service.

The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, made the declaration about Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8, in an Instagram post after she attended Princess Catherine’s second ‘Together at Christmas’ event at Westminster Abbey, which was shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Alongside photos of herself and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, at the service, Eugenie said: “It was an honour to celebrate HM’s life at the Princess of Wales carol concert, ‘Together at Christmas’.”

The mum-of-one also joined senior members of the royal family at the Sandringham Christmas service over the weekend.

Eugenie is the only member of Prince Harry’s family to feature in personal photos shared in his ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix documentary, and Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has said the royal will be a “comfort” Prince William and Harry amid their reported feud as she is “keeping a foot in each camp”.

Katie told Hello! magazine: “Eugenie along with her mother has been able to have a foot in each camp and I think unlike the palace staff who had to put their stake in one team or another, Eugenie has managed to tow that line.”

Harry’s Netflix show featured claims the royal family suffers from “unconscious” racial bias” and that William screamed at his younger brother when he was doing a deal to quit royal duties with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for a new life in America.