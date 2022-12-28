Wendy Williams is “happy to be here” after her year of health scares and legal woes.

The former daytime talk show host, 58, took to Instagram to show fans she was doing well after a stint in rehab.

She said: “Hey! Happy holidays! ‘Tis the season for the winter. I’m just happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here.”

Her video, posted on Christmas Eve, included a link to where the Emmy nominee’s hoodies and baseball hats that feature her catchphrases including “How you doin’?” could be bought.

Wendy, 58, has slowly been returning to the public eye since it emerged in September she was back in rehab.

Her publicist confirmed at the time she was taking “some time to focus on her health and wellness”.

It came after Page Six told how Wendy was getting treatment for substance abuse, with a source telling the outlet her problems have “gotten worse” and she had gone from drinking wine to “straight up vodka”.

Wendy’s publicist Shawn Zanotti told The U.S. Sun she had checked into a “wellness” facility to “manage her overall health issues”.

He added: “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast’.

“Ms Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Wendy previously sought treatment in New York and Florida.

Wendy had also entered a public battle with her bank, Wells Fargo, after she became locked out of her accounts.

She has battled substance abuse since early in her career.

Wendy got sober and remained until she appeared to relapse in late 2018 or early 2019.

At the time, she went on a break from her show for two months but claimed it was to treat Graves’ disease.