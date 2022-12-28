Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi says there is “nothing to talk about” over ‘Gran Turismo 7’ coming to PC.

He reportedly said in November Polyphony was “considering” bringing the game to PC, and was quoted as stating: “There are not many platforms which could run the game (‘Gran Tourismo’) in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into (a PC release.)”

But in a new interview with Dengeki Online, he denied there was any truth to the story.

He also stressed he wasn’t doing anything “concrete” over bringing the title to PC.

When asked about telling overseas media that he was “researching and developing a PC version of ‘Gran Turismo 7’”. Yamauchi responded: “That’s not true.”

He added: “Regarding a PC version, I replied, ‘As a developer it’s not that I haven’t considered all the possibilities. That means that the possibility is not zero’.

“Simply, if you ask me, ‘Are you doing anything concrete?’ I am not doing anything. There is nothing to talk about.”