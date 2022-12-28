Speculation is mounting two of the three titles Microsoft has in development with Bethesda Softworks exclusively for Xbox and PC are ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ and ‘Starfield’.

The rumours come after Microsoft released a statement – with two upcoming titles redacted – in relation to its planned acquisition of ‘Call of Duty’ maker Activision Blizzard in a deal thought to be worth $68 billion (£50 billion.)

At least 16 regulatory bodies have launched investigations into the proposed Activision takeover to assess its impact on competition.

America’s Federal Trade Commission said this month it hopes to block the takeover as the proposed deal would allow Microsoft to “gain control of top video game franchises” and enable it to “harm competition in high-performance gaming consoles and subscription services by denying or degrading rivals’ access to its popular content”.

Microsoft said in a 37-page response the investigation is “unconstitutional”, and used it to confirm Bethesda, which it acquired in March 2021, is set to release three games that only be available on Xbox and PC.

It stated: “Xbox anticipates that three future titles [REDACTED], all of which are designed to be played primarily alone or in small groups, will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.”

Bethesda said earlier this year it was delaying the release of ‘Starfield’ and ‘Redfall’ to give players “the best, most polished versions” of the titles.

‘Starfield’ had been set for release in November, while ‘Redfall’ was meant to be out months earlier in the summer.

Gamers said online over Christmas the delayed ‘Starfield’ and ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ were likely to be two of those redacted from the Microsoft statement, with expectations both titles will be released in 2023.

Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has said the delays were “the right thing to do”.

Bethesda is also working on ‘Fallout 5’ and an Indiana Jones game.