Apple and Tesla shares have fallen amid growing fears about production lines in China.

The two tech giants’ trading prices have taken a tumble with Apple’s reaching their lowest since June 2021 and Tesla’s dipping 73 per cent from their highest trading point in November 2021.

The two firms are believed to be experiencing the knock on effects of China - where much of their supply chain and production is based - adopting a severe COVID-19 approach despite the rest of the world dropping most, if not all, of their legal restrictions. The country has loosen much of their laws recently but are now experiencing a significant wave of the virus, impacting staffing levels at factories.

However, China declared they will scrap the quarantine rules for travellers on 8 January, which has been taken as a green light by investors for supply chain progression. However despite this development, there is hesitancy about international interest rate increases, a lagging economy and the conflict in Ukraine.

Analysts believe due to the surge of coronavirus cases, it will take a while to get production to normal levels again.

Simon Baptist, The Economist Intelligence Unit’s chief economist told BBC News: "Factories are going to experience labour shortages for at least 4-6 weeks as the wave passes through their production regions, and of course most migrant workers will go back to their home villages for the Lunar New Year at the end of January.

"Production looks unlikely to be back to normal in China until late February."