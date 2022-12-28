Amazon Alexa’s don’t belong in your bedroom, says a high-profile tech whizz.

Dr Hannah Fry, a broadcaster and tech company algorithms expert at University College London believes people ought to not put your smart speaker into “private” places in the home -like the bedroom or the loo - because of the way they devices work.

The 38-year-old mathematician told the Sun newspaper: "I think there are some spaces in your home, like the bedroom and bathroom, which should remain completely private.

"This technology is activated by a trigger word but it keeps recording for a short period afterwards. People accept that, but we should all spend more time thinking about what it means for us."

Hannah’s warning - who presents shows on telly and radio - comes amid concerns about the e-retailer admitting their staff often listen to conversations captured via Alexa. They claimed the data was used to make the device better by getting a clearer understanding of human speech patterns.

It also has been previously reported that people are unaware that workers at Amazon can look at up to 1,000 clips per day. However, building on this, there is now a function to turn off some of the recording functions on Alexa.

The ‘Curious Case of Rutherford and Fry’ co-host admitted that “very senior” figures in the tech industry refused to take their smartphones into their bedrooms and people ought to be careful with certain devices - like low-cost smart speakers with microphones - with the ability to connect to the internet.