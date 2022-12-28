Daisy Edgar-Jones hired a movement coach to “shed her Britishness” for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.

The 24-year-old actress has the lead role of Kya in the highly-anticipated adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel and she wasted no time in immersing herself into the character.

Director Olivia Newman said: “Daisy can very easily drop into that very vulnerable, sensitive, shy place but then she also has this incredible grit and resilience that catches you off-guard.

“[She requested a movement coach] to help her shed her Britishness and get into that Southern marsh girl way of being.”

The movie is produced by Reese Witherspoon and Elizabeth Gabler’s Hello Sunshine, and while they had considered a number of big-name stars for the role, the producers quickly fell in love with Daisy’s performance in ‘Normal People’, and knew straight away when she auditioned that their instincts were right.

Elizabeth said: “We’d been watching the show and were like, ‘Let’s go to Daisy Edgar-Jones right now.’

“We sent her the script on a Thursday and she auditioned on the Sunday, by which time she’d already perfected the accent.

“Daisy brought us all to our knees in her audition, she blew us away.”

And once filming began, the ‘Fresh’ star quickly impressed people with her work ethic.

Elizabeth said in a recent interview: “From a studio’s standpoint, she’s a dream, she couldn’t be more hard-working.

“She’s in almost every scene of this movie, but she’s giving her all every single day.”

Olivia thinks Daisy will go on to have a glittering career.

She said: “She’s one of the finest actors working today. I can’t wait to see what she does next.”