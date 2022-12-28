Mark Cuban says Silicon Valley tech bros are “pretentious as f***”.

The ‘Shark Tank’ star commented on how he wasn’t interested in living in California, prompting him to explain his reasons, using San Francisco as an example, admitting he had never “never been a big fan” of the high-minded “attitudes” of those working in the sector.

While appearing on ‘Club Random with Bill Maher’, the 64-year-old billionaire continued to the xx-year-old comic: “Pretentious as f***. Right? Being in the tech industry everybody is the smartest motherf***er in the world if you live in Silicon Valley.”

Mark went on: “The attitudes, I mean, it's just like, 'We're tech bros. We're tech bros. Of course we're smarter. You know, we went to Harvard, we went to MIT, we're in tech. You just can't hang. You don't know what the f*** is going on’.”

The ex Dallas Mavericks owner also remarked about what the emphasis on the tech industry was pushing social decay, like increased homelessness and worse lifestyles for others.

Earlier in the interview, Mark said: “Look what's happened in San Francisco, I mean, an entire industry is getting pushed out. You know, the whole technology industry went from, 'Well, it's ok. This is growth, this is, you know, the new thing.' And now, you now, it's just about people sh****** on the street.”