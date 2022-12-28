Ariana Grande has sent a stack of Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals.

The pop star started the tradition of posting gifts to youngsters under the care of doctors in the UK city after her 2017 concert there was marred by a terrorist attack which killed 22 people - and she made sure plenty of presents for sick youngsters were delivered to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital this year.

The gifts were distributed among young patients at the medical centre as well as the Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital.

A picture of the pile of presents was posted on the RMCH Charity's Instagram page which showed them stacked up under a Christmas tree with a note that read: "Thank you Ariana x".

The caption added: "Thank you Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande.

"The presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital."

The attack on Ariana's 2017 concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people - including an eight-year-old girl - and left 139 injured.

Ariana bravely returned to the city just weeks later to take part in the One Love benefit concert which raised £17million for good causes and featured performances from stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Manchester native Liam Gallagher.

Ariana has been sending presents to Manchester hospitals over the last few years. A previous note from Royal Manchester Children's Hospital praised her generosity, declaring: "We are extremely grateful to Ariana Grande for thinking of our young patients this Christmas. It means so very much to us that the hospital is close to Ariana's heart and that she has chosen to spread festive cheer by donating vouchers, toys and gifts for our patients."