Usher's beloved grandmother died on Christmas Eve (24.12.22).

The pop star and his family were plunged into mourning when Ernestine Carter passed away at her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee on December 24 at the age of 87 - and he's shared a heartbreaking tribute to his elderly relative on Instagram revealing he feels "lost" without her.

Usher shared a number of pictures of his grandmother - who went by the nickname Tina - and wrote: "It’s taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her.

"Her daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her life’s work. She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others. I feel a bit lost right now."

The pictures shared online included a snap of Usher dancing with his grandmother and another which showed them in a sweet embrace.

He went on to explain he is "trying to be strong for others" but he's struggling to deal with the tragedy.

The 'You Make Me Wanna ...' star added: "Part of me is trying to be strong for others ... Her belief was that God always has a plan .. I'm trying to understand that right now.

"The other half of me continues to break silently. We were laughing just days ago ... I really thought we had more time."

He went on to explain she was always there for him during difficult times to provide him with guidance and a suitable Bible verse.

Usher added: "Her last words to me were, 'There's a time for everything son ... There's a time to laugh, a time to cry ... there's a time to live and a time to die.'

"When I was broken, confused, lost and most vulnerable. She saw something else .. and was there to remind me of purpose and that no matter what I was facing. I love u more, she would say."

The musician concluded by adding: "Someone told me just today, ‘Keep in mind that it’s only sad b/c we miss them and that’s us being selfish and rightfully so but it’s really a congratulatory celebration b/c they’re at the ultimate place forever!’ I believe that … she will be missed very much."