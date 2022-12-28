Kate Hudson "doesn't care" about being labelled a "nepo baby" because of her famous parents.

The 43-year-old actress was born to Hollywood star Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson but she was raised by her mum's longtime partner Kurt Russell after her parents split - leading some to suggest she got a boost in the acting industry due to their connections.

However, Kate is adamant she's not fussed about what people think because she has worked hard for her career, telling the Independent newspaper: "The nepotism thing, I mean … I don’t really care.

"I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

The matter of nepotism in Hollywood was thrust into the spotlight by a recent edition of New York Magazine which featured a number of famous offspring on the cover including Lily-Rose Depp - daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - and Maya Hawke whose parents are Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

However, Kate went on to insist there are other industries where nepotism seems much more rife.

The 'Almost famous' star added: "I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!’ I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter."