T.J. Holmes has reportedly filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig.

The 45-year-old TV host tied the knot with attorney Marilee in 2010 and went on to have daughter Sabine, nine, with her but according to reports, the pair have now called it quits just weeks after it was rumoured he had started up a romance with his 'Good Morning America' co-star Amy Robach.

A source told TMZ: "He filed docs Wednesday in NYC after 12 years of marriage and about a month after folks found out about his relationship with colleague Amy Robach. Interestingly enough, he and Amy were spotted traveling together over the holidays."

The CNN host - who also has daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson - was spotted on a date at a Manhattan bar with Amy in December is yet to speak publicly about his supposed romance and although the pair were placed on hiatus from their TV roles amid the speculation, a source insisted earlier this month that the "are still very much together."

In an email sent to employees at ABC News and obtained by E! News, president Kim Godwin urged staff to "focus their energy" onto their day jobs as usual.

She wrote: "I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism