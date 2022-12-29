Drake has denied a woman's claim that he flew her out for a romantic encounter but kicked her out when she started recording him.

According to TMZ, after the woman made a TikTok video about their alleged meeting, Drake took to Instagram to rubbish her claims.

He wrote: "Never met. Never spoke. Never flew. I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given s*** is sad out here."

She alleged they met on Instagram after she mentioned him in a story and he flew her out to see him, after getting her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

She went on to claim that they had sex but added that Drake became unhappy when she started to record him and he kicked her out.

Meanwhile, Drake recently commissioned a custom 42-diamond necklace inspired by proposals he never made.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is getting a unique item from designer Alex Moss titled 'Previous Engagements', which refers to times the star considered getting engaged without following through.

Sharing a video of the extravagant item on Instagram, Moss wrote: "New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it.

"42 engagement rings. 351.38 carats in diamonds. By Alex Moss New York and Drake."

In the video, a voice explained: "This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold."

It took 14 months to select each diamond - which represent every occasion he almost popped the question - and construct the finished piece.

Moss didn't specify who the almost-fiancees in question were, but Drake has been linked with the likes of Julia Fox, Tyra Banks, Rashida Jones, Rihanna and SZA in the past.

Drake has son Adonis Graham with French artist Sophie Brussaux.