Ukraine-based studio Frogwares has vowed to work around the “chaos” of Vladimir Putin’s invasion to deliver ‘Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened’.

The title, billed as a reimagining of the 2006 game of the same name, is set to

feature a new third-person perspective as well as fresh side quests and animations, voice work and cutscenes.

Its narrative will continue the young Sherlock story, which started in 2021’s ‘Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One’.

Frogwares branded the Russian invaders “useless cowards” who have “run out of ideas” how to win their war and have resorted to freezing and starving Ukraine’s citizens.

Amid Russia’s renewed wave of attacks on Ukraine, one of Frogwares’ staff said in a new Twitter thread: “After a summer of relative ‘calm’ and the ability to create some sort of routine, the wave of missile and suicide drone strikes that started in October have taken quite a toll on us mentally.

“Each morning, you wake up hoping it will be another normal-ish day. Instead you need be prepared to be greeted by explosions at any moment,” reads the thread.

“When it happens, you gather your family and pets and go huddle in basements, shelters or bathrooms. Surrounded by a sea of air raid sirens, anti-aircraft fire, and missile blasts, all you can do is sit there, wondering if this is your time.

“Some raids last minutes. Others hours. It’s hard to really tell sometimes because in reality it feels like they will never end. But they eventually do stop.”

The firm also thanked everyone who has supported them, adding: “We hope you all have a good holiday break and we’ll see you all soon in 2023.”

In May the company’s chief executive Wael Amr said only those in the firm who want to work are continuing to do so, adding some staff have joined the fight against Russia.

‘Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened’ is slated for release in 2023 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, with a trailer already put out.