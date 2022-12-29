Joséphine de La Baume is expecting her first child.

The 38-year-old actress - who was previously married to DJ Mark Ronson, 47 - has revealed that she and partner Carlos O'Connnell are expecting a baby together.

The couple made the announcement by taking part in a shoot for L'Officiel Paris Magazine.

Fontaines D.C. musician Carlos shared the images to his Instagram account and wrote: "Blessed with a year of surprise and beauty. on to the next: chapter 1."

Joséphine and Mark tied the knot in the South of France in 2011 and filed for divorce in 2017.

Mark started dating Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer, 36, in 2020 and the pair tied the knot the following year.

It was revealed in October that they are expecting their first child, when Grace showed off a growing baby bump in a figure-hugging red dress at the 50th anniversary party in New York for W Magazine.

They are said to be thrilled, with a source telling Page Six Mark has always dreamed of being a dad.

The Grammy-winner celebrated his first wedding anniversary in August with a gushing Instagram post about Grace, writing: “When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love.

“So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest.”

Mark previously said in a post announcing their marriage: “To my truest love... out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life.

“And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side till my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married.)”

Grace was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn, 41, for around six weeks in 2019.