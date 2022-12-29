Nick Carter says "morning workouts" are a must when Backstreet Boys are on tour.

The 42-year-old boy band star has revealed he keeps powered by a "big breakfast" in the morning and never skips a gym session to keep him in shape for the 'Everybody' hitmakers' energetic live shows.

He said in a recent interview: "I'm a big morning person and I always like a big breakfast!

"With Backstreet Boys back on tour, morning workouts are a must.

"I love to do weights and mix in some cardio."

Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter tragically died last month aged 34, and the ‘I’ll Never Break Your Heart’ hitmaker recently admitted it was “tough” going out on stage in London just a day later but he was thankful for the support of his bandmates and the love of the crowd.

He said: “It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me. There’s the old saying, ‘The show must go on,’ that’s been with us for years, but that night, I didn’t know what to expect.

“I didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage. Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me.”

Nick was seen sobbing at the Backstreet Boys concert in November, when the group paid tribute to the late singer by playing ‘No Place’ as photos of the siblings played onscreen.

As Nick was comforted by his bandmates A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson told the crowd: “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him.

“Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday. He’s part of our family.”