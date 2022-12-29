Elon Musk's Twitter antics has increased investment interest in Mastodon, says its founder

Published
2022/12/29 09:38 (GMT)

Mastodon’s founder says investors are more interested after Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase.

Eugen Rochko claims more people have been keen to give him money for his open-source social media network since the 51-year-old billionaire completed his £44 billion takeover of the microblogging site in October -which has been marred in controversy - and has turned away five investors.

Mastodon’s popularity has ramped up since Elon - who sold shares in his electric supercar company Tesla to fund the acquisition and allegedly relied on Saudi-based investors - took over Twitter as it has reported going from 300,000 to 2.5 million users.

Eugen told the FT that his platform’s role as a non-profit was “untouchable” and that its independence was a much-valued part of its design.

He said: “Mastodon will not turn into everything you hate about Twitter. The fact that it can be sold to a controversial billionaire, the fact that it can be shut down, go bankrupt and so on. It’s the difference in paradigms [between the platforms].”

Mastodon - which is partly funded by Patreon donors and made up of decentralised servers - was brought into Elon’s new Twitter management style after he briefly banned other social media sites being shared on Twitter amid a string of questionable actions like banning journalists who reported on a account that shared his publicly available private jet data.

In a reaction blog post, Eugen wrote: “This is a stark reminder that centralised platforms can impose arbitrary and unfair limits on what you can and can’t say … At Mastodon, we believe that there doesn’t have to be a middleman between you and your audience and that journalists and government institutions especially should not have to rely on a private platform to reach the public.”

© BANG Media International

eugenrochko elonmusk

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended