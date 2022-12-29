Mastodon’s founder says investors are more interested after Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase.

Eugen Rochko claims more people have been keen to give him money for his open-source social media network since the 51-year-old billionaire completed his £44 billion takeover of the microblogging site in October -which has been marred in controversy - and has turned away five investors.

Mastodon’s popularity has ramped up since Elon - who sold shares in his electric supercar company Tesla to fund the acquisition and allegedly relied on Saudi-based investors - took over Twitter as it has reported going from 300,000 to 2.5 million users.

Eugen told the FT that his platform’s role as a non-profit was “untouchable” and that its independence was a much-valued part of its design.

He said: “Mastodon will not turn into everything you hate about Twitter. The fact that it can be sold to a controversial billionaire, the fact that it can be shut down, go bankrupt and so on. It’s the difference in paradigms [between the platforms].”

Mastodon - which is partly funded by Patreon donors and made up of decentralised servers - was brought into Elon’s new Twitter management style after he briefly banned other social media sites being shared on Twitter amid a string of questionable actions like banning journalists who reported on a account that shared his publicly available private jet data.

In a reaction blog post, Eugen wrote: “This is a stark reminder that centralised platforms can impose arbitrary and unfair limits on what you can and can’t say … At Mastodon, we believe that there doesn’t have to be a middleman between you and your audience and that journalists and government institutions especially should not have to rely on a private platform to reach the public.”