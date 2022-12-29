Elon Musk claimed Twitter “works” for him as users report issues with the site.

The 51-year-old billionaire claimed everything was hunky dory at his end as many people on the microblogging site complained of an international outage for hours that left them unable to use it.

According to the website, downdetector.com - which monitors site traffic - Twitter was down just before midnight on on Wednesday (28.12.22) at 7pm EST, with more reports of problems on the website as opposed to the app. Over the next hour, 10,000 user reports were logged.

NetBlocks, a UK-based internet monitor tweeted: “Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications.

“The incident is not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

Many people were given a page that read “something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault”. However, lots of people were not experiencing issues with the site, including Elon, whose $44 billion sale of Twitter was completed in late October after months of wrangling that ended in legal threats.

In response to other users, he tweeted that the site “works for me” but then a little while later, the SpaceX CEO added that “significant backend server architecture changes” had been brought in and “Twitter should feel faster”.

The reported outage comes amid worries about the social media giant’s future as Elon fired roughly 50 per cent of its workforce - an estimated 7,500 people - when he took over in his first week. In the next week, he let go nearly 80 per cent of its 5,500 contractors.

The sackings were believed to have come from the human right, machine learning ethics, curation, comms and accessibility teams.

In July - prior to Elon’s shakeup - the site endured one its most significant outages for years with users blocked from the site for up to an hour.

After conducting and Twitter poll - a popular way for the new CEO to make decisions during his tenure - Elon announced he would be stepping down after users voted for him to go as soon as a replacement was found, using Twitter’s finances as an explanation as to why he wasn’t stepping down immediately.