Adam Scott continues to battle "rabid" insecurities about his career.

The 49-year-old actor has starred in a host of successful shows, including 'Big Little Lies', 'The Good Place' and 'Severance' - but Adam continues to fight against his own self-doubts.

He shared: "I started out doing background work in the early 90s.

"After that, I got little two-line jobs on 'ER', 'Boy Meets World', stuff like that. But I still have the brain of the person I was. I’m still carrying the same self-doubt, the same sense of rabid insecurity."

Adam plays the part of Mark S in 'Severance' and he considers the role to be one of the high points of his career.

The actor - whose on-screen character is fitted with a microchipped NDA that splits his home life from his work life - told the Guardian newspaper: "I certainly felt the weight and the pressure to make sure the show didn’t crash. Because it’s one of the only times I’ve been in something where, if I sucked, the whole thing wouldn’t work.

"Other times I can suck and it wouldn’t make much difference."

Adam can see some similarities between his on-screen character and the life of an actor.

He explained: "The line can be blurry because it’s the same person, I guess. Same guy, different hats. The people are separate but what one does affects the other."

Adam is also convinced that 'Severance' will prove to be more than "a series of questions with no answers".

He said: "It’s important that a story doesn’t become a series of questions with no answers. Or that it gives answers that feel as if they were made up on the spot.

"So yeah, of course, nobody wants that. But what I do know is that 'Severance' really isn’t that kind of show. There is a reason for everything - even the room full of goats."