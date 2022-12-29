Jade Thirlwall celebrated her 30th birthday with a Greggs-themed party.

The chart-topping pop star - who shot to stardom as part of Little Mix - turned 30 on December 26, and Jade celebrated her milestone birthday with a party that was filled with treats from the popular bakery chain.

Jade was given a two-tier cake that paid homage to the chain. The eye-catching cake also featured an icing figure of Jade, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Greggs even provided the pop star with a photobooth at the party, which was staged in her home town of South Shields in north-east England.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Jade recreated one of Lil Kim's most iconic looks for another 30th birthday party.

The pop singer threw a lavish fancy dress party for her friends and family on December 17, when Jade wore a purple jumpsuit that left one breast partly exposed, in tribute to Lil Kim's outfit from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a post on Instagram, Jade shared a picture of her costume and wrote: "It’s that time of year where I force my friends to do fancy dress to celebrate my (early) birthday in the hopes of overshadowing Santa. honouring an icon … I’m the L-I-L to the K-I-M. Disagree? Well that’s you and I’m sorry. (sic)"

Other guests included author Hazel Hayes, who came dressed as Madonna, complete with a blonde wig, singer Dodie - who dressed as Kate Bush - and musician KABBA, who wore one of Mary J. Blige's most famous outfits.

Elsewhere, Ella Eyre dressed as Beyonce, recreating her 'Lemonade' album cover in a bright yellow dress and holding a baseball bat.