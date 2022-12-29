Andy Cohen thinks James Corden was inspired by the 'Watch What Happens Live' set.

The 54-year-old star has hosted the late-night talk show since 2009, and he feels that James' 'Late Late Show' took inspiration from his set.

He told the 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi' podcast: "I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that ‘Watch What Happens Live’ redefined what the late night talk show is.

"'Watch What Happens Live' was the first bar on late night [then] James Corden got a bar."

Andy actually feels proud to have influenced other TV shows.

He said: "I am so glad we’re still going. That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set … go with God."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, James revealed that he's quitting 'The Late Late Show' in order to spend more time with his kids.

The TV star has Max, 11, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, five, with his wife Julia, and James admitted that his kids were one of the big factors behind his decision to return to the UK.

He said: "We had to cancel last year's summer holiday [because of work clashes] and when I told Max, he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we've only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates, six if we're lucky.

"I knew I just couldn't do that again. So that's why I quit."

James also explained the decision during a monologue on 'The Late Late Show'.

He shared: "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination.

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."