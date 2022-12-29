Marie Osmond says “people need love” at Christmas.

The ‘Paper Roses’ hitmaker insisted it is more important to use the time off during the festive season to connect with one another rather than marry about material things.

The 63-year-old singer told the US edition of Closer magazine: “I want to get out to the people and thank them for the six decades they’ve given me. People need love during the holidays. They don’t need stuff.

They need to be together. Music is power, love, celebration, and I just want to spread the joy.”

Marie had to work in Disneyland at Christmas, as she is leading this year’s Candlelight Procession narration at the resort’s Epcott park but decided to fly out with her husband Steve Craig and all their family - including her children Rachael, Matthew, Stephen, Jessica, Brandon, Brianna and Abigail – to enjoy an extended break there afterwards.

She said: “My husband and I are flying all of our children and grandchildren to Disney World, and we’re all going to celebrate Christmas there.

“I’ll host the processional, and then I will stay a little longer and just be Grandma and Mama. We’re going to spoil everyone rotten.”

The ex ‘Donny and Marie’ star labelled her first Christmas without her son Michael Blosil- who took his own life aged 18 - as “tough but joyous” as she celebrated the “little miracles” like performing a festive show and seeing the “first steps” of her grandson.

Marie said: “I got to see his first steps and see how amazing God is.”

This year, for the first time, Marie decided to “retire” from cooking Thanksgiving dinner.

She explained:

“I started cooking Thanksgiving when I was 14. I told my girls that I’m retiring from cooking. They know all my recipes. It’s time for me to be the one that sits and enjoys and I’ll do the clean up.”