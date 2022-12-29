Holly Robinson Peete says Johnny Depp is “on his own planet”

The pair worked together on the hit cop TV show ’21 Jump Street’ for four seasons after its debut in 1987 and she’s admitted they’ve barely kept in touch over the years despite spending so much time together on set back in the day.

Speaking to America’s Closer magazine, she revealed which co-stars she still keeps in contact with, saying: “Dustin (Nguyen), Peter (DeLuise) and Steven (Williams) have stayed in touch.

Johnny is kind of on his own planet. I haven’t seen him much over the years.”

After the show ended in 1991, Johnny went on to forge a hugely successful movie career with roles in films such as ‘Edward Scissorhands’, ‘What's Eating Gilbert Grape’ and ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’.

Holly continued her career in TV and went on to star in sitcoms ‘Hangin'

with Mr. Cooper’ and ‘For Your Love’ before becoming one of the original co-hosts of daytime chat show ‘The Talk’.

She has been married to former NFL player Rodney Peete for 27 years and she’s put their successful relationship down to an exercise they use called the 20 second hug.

Holly explained: “Either one of you is allowed to ask for it at any time. It’s holding each other and hugging for 20 seconds, without saying anything.

“Something happens at around the 15-second mark where the pheromones take over, and your hearts are next to each other, and you just kind of soften your stance. It’s not just for when someone’s mad, but also when someone is feeling stressed.”