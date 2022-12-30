Nick Cannon has had his twelfth child.

Model Alyssa Scott have birth to her third youngster, Halo Marie Cannon, on December 14 following the death in December 2021 of her and Nick’s baby boy Zen.

She posted a video on Instagram to mark the new arrival on Thursday (29.12.22), along with the message: “Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.

“I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine.

“My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon,” she concluded.”

Alyssa, 29, had her first child, daughter Zeela, in February 2018, before having Zen with Nick in June 2021 – who Nick announced five months later had lost his fight with brain cancer.

The ‘Masked Singer’ host, 42, said in December last year: “Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen.

“Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible.”

Nick also shares son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell respectively.

And he has son Golden and daughter Powerful with Brittany, as well as two sets of twins – Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with Mariah Carey and 18-month-old Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

Abby had a third child with Nick on November 11, a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.