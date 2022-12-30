Marc Jacobs and Victoria Beckham are among those to pay tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The designer, punk icon and activist passed away “peacefully and surrounded by her family” in Clapham, South London on Thursday (29.12.22), aged 81, and the fashion world and beyond have remembered the 'Queen of Fashion' and 'Godmother of Punk'.

Fellow designer Jacobs, 59, said Vivienne "never failed to surprise and to shock".

He wrote on Instagram: "You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance.

"I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations.

"I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent.

"You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and (her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler).

"Rest in peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word."

Designer and Spice Girl Victoria wrote: "I'm so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time VB."

Boy George dubbed Vivienne the "undisputed Queen of British fashion".

The 61-year-old singer tweeted: "RIP to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who led us through punk and beyond.

"Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!"

Model Claudia Schiffer, 52, wrote on her Instagram Story: "The genius of @VivienneWestwood, her unique voice is irreplaceable and will be missed."

Vivienne’s husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, 56, said about going on without her: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

Vivienne's passing was announced on her brand’s official social media page.

A statement read: “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.

“She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 6 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Vivienne has been hailed for bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream and shot to fame after she made clothes for the Sex Pistols’ manager Malcolm McLaren’s famous fashion boutique on the King’s Road, London, known as ‘SEX’.

She was also obsessed with shaking up established systems, and famously said she wanted to see if she could put a “spoke in the system”.

The designer is also survived by two children – Ben, born in 1963, who she shared with erotica photographer Derek Westwood, and Joseph Corré, born 1967, who she had with Malcolm McLaren.