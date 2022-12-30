Selena Gomez is "open to dating".

The 30-year-old pop star has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and Taylor Lautner but while she is currently thought to be single, an insider has alleged that she is open to the idea of dating once again.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic. She is open to dating."

The comments come shortly after the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress alleged that breaking up from Justin - who she dated on and off for almost a decade before he tied the knot with model Hailey Bieber - was the “best thing” that ever happened to her.

She said: “Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn’t afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really

confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.

"It’s about more than a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people

can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who

you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

Justin started dating his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, just after they

split and the month after Justin married Hailey,

Selena reportedly suffered a breakdown connected to her lupus and entered treatment for

her mental health.