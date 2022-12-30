Striking Distance Studios is letting players skip the long, gruesome death animations in ‘The Callisto Protocol’.

Despite initially being marketed to appeal to gore-lovers it noow seems to be appealing to more squeamish users.

PC Gamer also reported another time-saving option included in the game’s most recent update speeds up the healing process for its protagonist Jacob.

Weapon switching has also been sped up.

Patch notes for the upgrade say fans should look out for “combat improvements, performance and stability fixes, localization optimisations, and general quality of life changes”.

They added: “We’re listening and grateful for your feedback. More to come.”

Before its launch, the marketing around ‘The Callisto Protocol’ promoted its violence, with Striking Distance’s chief executive Glen Schofield telling Eurogamer in June about the game’s “gore engine” saying it would be bloodier than its ‘Dead Space’ title.

‘The Callisto Protocol’ is a survival horror directed by Glen, who helped create the acclaimed ‘Dead Space’ horror games.

On release, ‘The Callisto Protocol’ players experienced a range of issues, particularly linked to performance, with many gamers reporting issues such as stuttering frame rates, black screens and game crashes.

Its director chalked the problems up to a "clerical error," and promised to fix the glitches as soon as possible.