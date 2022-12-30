The much-loved loadout drop grenades feature has returned to ‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’.

It allowed players to purchase their preset loadouts at Buy Stations and have the equipment airdropped into battle, and was loved by players as it gave them the chance to fight with their preferred weapons instead of having to use arms fond on the battlefield.

Raven Software confirmed the update in a recent Twitter post, saying the loadout drop grenades were “now available at Buy Stations across Al Mazrah”.

The removal of loadout drops from Warzone 2.0 was considered a radical change to the series and forced players to complete Strongholds, wait for the public event drop, or purchase weapons from Buy Stations.

Raven Software added the continued presence of loadout drops in Warzone 2.0 “will depend on the feedback we receive and overall impact of the Battle Royale experience”.

Earlier this month, Activision introduced Combat Records to the game, with all previous statistics also being wiped.

Combat Records allow players to track their total time played, their number of wins, their kill and death ratios, kill streaks and other statistics.