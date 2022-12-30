The creator of ‘High on Life’ says he made the guns in his new shooter game talk back as he wanted to give players “lots of narrative surprises”.

Justin Roiland – one of the duo behind the cartoon ‘Rick and Morty’ – has given all four firearms available in the title the ability to chat through faces on the backs of the guns, as the game’s bounty hunter character battles targets in surreal ‘Alice in Wonderland’-style worlds.

He said about writing games being different than penning ‘Rick and Morty’ scripts: “It’s like writing a TV show that people can reach in and knock things around.

“And as a studio, we want to have lots of fun narrative surprises doing that.

“An encounter with an NPC (non-playable character) is different depending on what gun you’ve got out.

“Every gun has their own complete set of dialogue and reactions. You're writing a lot more stuff, essentially.”

Justin’s ideas were brought to life by Squanch Games, which he founded in 2016.

Its lead designer Erich Meyr told Sky News: “You have up to four guns and every single one of them had a different line.

“So we had to control how wide we could go with it to make sure we could even do it.”

The new game is available on Xbox Game Pass, or for individual purchase on Xbox Series X and S, and PC.