Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged.

The 'Superbad' actor - who is best known for playing McLovin in the 2007 American coming-of-age teen buddy comedy flick - asked his longtime partner Britt Bowman for her hand in marriage on Christmas Eve (24.12.22).

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the proposal and quipped in the caption: "Life's over!!!"

Britt added in her own post: “@mintzplasse did a thing 12.24.22."

The 'Role Models' star's future wife is a photographer and the pair started dating in 2017.

Celebrating their birthdays that year, Britt wrote: “Happiest of birthdays to my main squeeze @mintzplasse."

And on his girlfriend's birthday, he posted: “Happiest of birthdays to this ninja babe.”

A year later, Christopher gushed over his partner and hailed her the "kindest person I've ever met".

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my babe. Literally the kindest person I’ve ever met.

“Thanks for taking care of me, and making my house a home. Please don’t go on tour again because I’m a mess when you’re gone, but that’s besides the point. Love you a s’much.”

Marking their fourth anniversary in 2021, Britt wrote: “4 rotations around the sun with @mintzplass."