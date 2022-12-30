Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has suffered trauma "beyond anything anyone could imagine".

The Wanted star died aged 33 in March after a battle with a brain tumour and now Kelsey Parker, 32, has opened up about life after the loss of her husband - revealing she is never going to be the person she was before Tom died.

Speaking in an episode of her docuseries 'Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom', she explained: "Of course I'm not OK, I'm never going to be the Kelsey I was two years ago and that's just it.

"The trauma I've suffered is beyond anything anyone could imagine."

Kelsey is now raising the couple's two children - Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two - alone and during a therapy session on the show she recalled a conversation with her husband in which they imagined growing old together.

She said: "'All I wanted was to be with Tom, grow old together, sitting on a bench eating bread rolls. When we'd go out we'd be like 'That will be us eating fish and chips on a bench'.

"This isn't what I thought my life was going to be and that upsets me because I wanted that so much. This is my - not new life - but this is my life and I'm getting on with it."

During the show she was also asked if Tom would want her to find love again and Kelsey - who is rumoured to have grown close to electrician Sean Boggans in recent months - said: "We didn't really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me. He'd just want me to be happy. And I'm so young."