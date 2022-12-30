Vogue Williams has ruled out having another baby.

The 37-year-old model – who already has Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and Otto, eight months, with husband Spencer Matthews – has been finding things “hard” with her youngest child because he doesn’t sleep very well so she’s now having second thoughts about her original dream of having four kids.

She said: “Otto is adorable – so sweet – but he does not sleep.”

Recalling how he woke six times a night during their recent family holiday to St. Barts, she added: “I ended up sleeping with him on my chest, and I never do that.

“I hate being one of those people who whinges about sleep deprivation but God it’s hard.

“So while I used to be, ‘Yes, we’ll have four’, I now think maybe three is a really good number.”

Next year, Vogue and her friend Joanne McNally will be taking their podcast, ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ on tour, but they have carefully planned the dates so they won’t be away from home for more than “two nights, maximum three, at a time”.

Vogue explained: “I like waking up with the kids, having breakfast with them, taking them up to put them to bed.

“There’ll be times I won’t be able to do that, but I’ve worked it so I’ll still get a lot of time with them.”

Although Gigi is only two, she’s already trying to “steal” her mother’s make-up.

Vogue laughed in a recent interview: “Gigi is such a girlie girl. She goes around with her handbag on her arm and is always stealing my make-up and trying my shoes on.”