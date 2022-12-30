Elon Musk has urged Tesla employees to ignore the company's falling stock price.

The billionaire businessman has sent an email to Tesla employees, telling them not to be "bothered by stock market craziness".

He said in the email: "Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!

"Btw, don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. (sic)"

Musk, 51 - who is the company's CEO - also insisted that Tesla's stock price will eventually recover from the recent slump.

He said: "Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!"

Musk has come under fire since completing his high-profile, controversial takeover of Twitter earlier this year, with some people accusing the billionaire of taking his eye off his other businesses.

Meanwhile, Musk recently insisted that Twitter is no longer on the "fast lane to bankruptcy".

The tycoon acknowledged that it's been a turbulent time for the company over recent months, but he's confident that it's now on the road to recovery.

He said during a podcast appearance: "It has been quite a rollercoaster ... It has its highs and lows, to say the least, but overall it seems to be going in a good direction.

"We've got the expenses reasonably under control, so the company's not on the fast lane to bankruptcy anymore."